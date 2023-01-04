Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 427,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 132,823 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

