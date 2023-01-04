Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,024 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

