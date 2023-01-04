Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

