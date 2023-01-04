Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

