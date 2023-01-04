Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 754,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

