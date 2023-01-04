Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.90.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Life Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.18 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

