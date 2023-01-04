Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in AerCap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in AerCap by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Trading Down 0.6 %

AER opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

