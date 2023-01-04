Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

