Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,538,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.