Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.1% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

