Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

