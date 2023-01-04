Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

ILMN opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

