Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

