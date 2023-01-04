Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $511,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $23,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 87.2% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after buying an additional 257,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 117.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.