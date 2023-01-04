Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 562,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

