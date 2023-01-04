Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

