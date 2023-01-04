Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average is $274.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

