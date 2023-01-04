Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.