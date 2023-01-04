Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $499,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $595,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

