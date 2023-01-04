Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 843 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

JAZZ stock opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $743,513.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,727 shares of company stock worth $2,252,826 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.