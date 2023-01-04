Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

