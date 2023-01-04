Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

