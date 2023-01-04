Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Schlumberger Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE SLB opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $56.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.