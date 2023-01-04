Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 239.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.