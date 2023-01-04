Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 21 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $826.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,338.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $900.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.