Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,143 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.08) to GBX 6,200 ($74.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.61) to GBX 4,200 ($50.60) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,500 ($66.27) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,510.71.

Shares of IHG opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

