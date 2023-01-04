Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

