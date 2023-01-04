Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.97. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

