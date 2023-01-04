Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

