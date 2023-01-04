Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 217.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

