Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Crane by 624.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

