Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

