Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 617 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

