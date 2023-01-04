Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 739 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

