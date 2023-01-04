Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

