Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

