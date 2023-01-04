Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

