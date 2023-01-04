Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APA. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.