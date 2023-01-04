Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $391.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.11. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $631.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

