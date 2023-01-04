Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.11. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $600.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.