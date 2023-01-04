Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 24.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

