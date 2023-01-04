Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Equinor ASA by 24.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

