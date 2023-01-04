Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,976.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 366,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348,636 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,887.5% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,889.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 37,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,873.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 189,889 shares valued at $8,486,706. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.