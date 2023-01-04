Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $373.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

