Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $373.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.12 and a 200 day moving average of $240.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 71.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

