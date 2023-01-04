ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Down 4.1%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 53,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 197,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MJUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 152,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,831,000.

