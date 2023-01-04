Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 565,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 126,801 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

