ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading Down 0%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

