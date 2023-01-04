Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euclid Capital Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

