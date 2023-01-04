European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EWCZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.
European Wax Center stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $826.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
